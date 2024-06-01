Kane Co. State’s Attorney recognized for public service contributions by YWCA Elgins

Detective Beth Sterricker of Elgin police Department (left), Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser and Karla Rojas, program coordinator at Literacy Connection, stand together with awards they received at the YWCA Elgin Leader Luncheon held on May 9 at The Seville in Streamwood. (Provided by Ruben Ramos Photography)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser received YWCA Elgin’s Myrtle Spiegler Gerberding Award for Public Service at the 40th annual YWCA Elgin Leader Luncheon held on May 9 at The Seville in Streamwood.

More than 425 community members attended the event, according to a news release from Mosser’s office.

Mosser was selected by the judging committee from a group of three nominees. She was one of nine honorees celebrated for their contributions across various fields, including art, business, technology, education and public service, according to the release.

“This award is a testament to the collective effort of my team and the support of our community,” Mosser said in the release. “Our work in the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office is driven by a commitment to justice and improving the lives of our residents. I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the YWCA Elgin, an organization that shares my passion for empowering women and promoting equity.”

Mosser has demonstrated her proactive leadership by establishing a Domestic Violence Diversion program and Kane County’s first Conviction Review Unit, implementing restorative justice practices and the Collaborative Diversion Program and seeking legislative reform reflected in the updated Pretrial Fairness Act of 2023, according to the release.

Her efforts have earned her awards from the Kane County Chiefs of Police and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, according to the release.

Mosser also secured funds from the County Board to enhance the prosecution of child pornographers, demonstrating her commitment to protecting vulnerable populations, according to the release.

“The work we do is challenging but incredibly rewarding,” Mosser said in the release. “Establishing programs like the Domestic Violence Diversion and Conviction Review Unit reflects our dedication to not only enforce the law but to ensure fairness and support for those who need it most. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and for the recognition by the YWCA Elgin.”

For more information about the YWCA Elgin, visit ywcaelgin.org.