Attorney General’s office charges Kane man in two drug-induced homicides

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday his office charged a Kane County man with the drug-induced homicides of two people who died late last year after taking cocaine laced with fentanyl, officials announced in a news release.

Jarrail Ford-Gresham, 34 of Elgin, was charged with two counts of drug-induced homicide, Class X felonies, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison; and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, Class 2 felonies, each punishable by up to seven years in prison, if convicted, officials announced in a news release..

“These charges are a grim reminder of how deadly drugs, specifically fentanyl, can be,” Raoul stated in the release. “I remain committed to working with law enforcement agencies across the state to keep drugs off the street and keep our communities safe.”

Raoul’s office alleges that between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2023, Gresham delivered cocaine to two different individuals in Elgin and Palatine, both of whom were later found dead after taking what turned out to be cocaine laced with fentanyl, the release stated.

The first delivery allegedly occurred in Elgin after the victim and a third-party pooled money together to purchase crack-cocaine from Gresham. The third party was observed on surveillance video entering and exiting Gresham’s vehicle. Then approximately a minute later, the victim returned to split the crack-cocaine, according to the attorney general’s office. The next morning, the victim was found unresponsive at an Elgin homeless encampment, the release stated.

Later that same day, Gresham and another victim were observed on surveillance video entering a Motel 6 in Palatine, according to the release.

That evening, Palatine police responded to a 911 call at the motel and found the victim deceased on the bed, according to the release.

Elgin police arrested Gresham Tuesday May 28, following their investigation with the Palatine Police Department.

“We are very appreciative for the support and cooperation received from the Attorney Generals office, Kane County State’s Attorney’s office and the Elgin Police Department to bring closure to this investigation and provide a sense of justice for the victims’ families,” Palatine Police Chief William Nord stated in the release.

Raoul’s office will co-prosecute this case with Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office.

“These charges underscore the grave consequences of drug-related activities and the devastating impact they can have on individuals and communities,” Mosser stated in the release. “My office is committed to working collaboratively with Attorney General Raoul’s office and law enforcement agencies to hold accountable those responsible for such tragedies and to pursue justice for the victims and their families. I extend my sincere gratitude to the Elgin and Palatine police departments, as well as the Attorney General’s office, for their diligent efforts in investigating this case.”

Deputy Bureau Chief Andrew Whitfield will prosecute the case for Raoul’s Statewide Grand Jury Bureau. Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland will handle the case for the Kane County, the release stated.

Gresham is also facing similar charges in a separate case pending in McHenry County, the release stated.

Gresham’s next court date in Kane County Wednesday.