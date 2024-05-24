Boys volleyball: Geneva knocks off Wheaton Warrenville South to win regional title

GENEVA – With the school year wrapping up, soon the school buildings, for the most part, will be quiet.

Geneva High School’s gym, though, was rocking on Thursday as the Vikings battled Wheaton Warrenville South for a regional championship.

In the end, the Vikings rushed by their fellow students in celebration of its 25-27, 25-23 and 25-18 victory.

According to IHSA records, it’s the first regional plaque in boys volleyball for Geneva since the 2014-15 season and the first for coach Stephanie Hennig, currently in her fourth season as the Vikings leader.

There will be a short break for Geneva to prepare for Saturday’s Larkin sectional semifinal versus Rockton Hononegah, who won its regional Thursday night over Streamwood in a third-set thriller, 25-21, 23-25, 35-33.

Vikings senior Jack Mally said it was a truly special moment when his kill gave he and his teammates the 25th point of the third set to seal the victory.

“I have been on varsity for four years and it was an amazing feeling,” he said.

Geneva (22-12) led all of the third set, but finally got some space between it and the Tigers (30-8) with a 7-2 run that gave them an 18-10 advantage.

“After the first set, we got the jitters. In the second, we knew what to do and in third we were not going to lose,” said the Vikings’ Michael Loberg.

Geneva scored three of the last five points to win set 2.

WW South coach Bill Schreier said he felt bad for the seniors ending their career, but was optimistic about the players returning for next season.

“The seniors were a great group,” Schreier said. “They overachieved. But it comes down to that it hurts. The younger players will be ready.”

Mally said the Vikings need to stay focused Saturday on what has made them successful.

“We have an ability to put the ball down,” Mally said. “We knew the strength of their defense. We have to try and get as much power as we can.”

