Elgin man pleads guilty to disseminating sexually explicit material of a child under 13

Daniel P. Janavich pleaded guilty to a charge of disseminating sexually explicit visual content depicting a child under age 13, and accepted a sentence of nine years in prison. (Photo provided by the Kane County State's Attorney)

A 56-year-old Elgin man agreed to a sentence of nine years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea for disseminating sexually explicit visual content depicting a child under age 13, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Associate Judge Julia Yetter accepted the guilty plea from Daniel P. Janavich for the offense, a Class X felony, according to the release.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ken Hudson stated in court that on Oct. 25, 2023, the defendant used a cell phone to send another person a video that depicted a female child, who the defendant knew was under the age of 13, engaged in an act of sexual conduct, according to the release.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit investigated and identified Janavich.

Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain created the unit to investigate individuals possessing or disseminating child pornography.

In addition to the prison term, Janavich must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

In accordance with Illinois law, Janavich is eligible for day-for-day sentencing. Janavich receives credit for 193 days served in the Kane County jail.

“Child pornography is not a victimless crime,” Hudson stated in the release. “Children depicted in sexually compromising images and videos are victimized every time someone views them, even decades later.”

In the release, Hudson also thanked the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, the Sheriff’s Office, Elgin police, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the High-Tech Crimes Bureau and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.