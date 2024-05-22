Elgin Community College President David Sam announces retirement

President David Sam will retire after 17 years of service. (Provided by Elgin Community College)

Elgin Community College President David Sam will retire after 17 years of service, effective July 31.

“On behalf of the ECC Board of Trustees, we extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Sam for his tireless efforts on behalf of the students, staff, administrators, faculty, businesses and residents of Community College District 509,” ECC Board of Trustees Chair Donna Redmer said in a news release. “We wish him all the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.”

Sam’s leadership steered ECC through challenging times, including the recession of 2007-2009. During this period, the passage of a $178 million capital referendum in April 2009 resulted in significant improvements to the college’s infrastructure, including:

• a new health and life sciences building for in-demand health care programs.

• a new library meeting accreditation standards.

• the Center for Emergency Management campus in Burlington

• a multi-purpose building for workforce development and adult basic education programs.

• and much-needed renovations of all existing buildings on the Spartan Drive Campus.

ECC’s plans to install a Manufacturing and Technology Center this fall, according to the release.

Under Sam’s leadership, more than 40,654 students have received their degree or certificate since 2007. That is 57% percent of the 71,489 degrees and certificates conferred in ECC’s 75-year history, according to the release.

Sam also was instrumental in the concerted effort to reduce student loan debt by 80% between 2011 and 2023, according to the release.

To create a smooth transition, Peggy Heinrich, vice president of Teaching, Learning and Student Development, will assume the role of interim college president beginning July 1.

At their June 11 meeting, the board will vote to hire a search firm to conduct a nationwide search for a new president.