Batavia Chamber of Commerce: School’s Out Soon – Fashion Yourself a Fantastic Summer

Memorial Day weekend is generally considered the unofficial start of summer. For Batavia students it kicks off summer break – officially. What’s your summer look like? Going to the Quarry? Shopping? Lunching? Golfing? Bike hikes? Whatever your summer looks like, you can fashion a summer to remember staying local and supporting small businesses in the community.

Kick off your summer to remember with the Batavia Chamber’s 50th Annual Golf Outing. The public is invited to join us on Friday, June 7, for a wonderful day of socializing, networking, and golfing at Orchard Valley Golf Course. This year we’re getting you going bright and early, so don’t be fashionably late! We’ll greet the morning with a 6:45 a.m. check-in with breakfast, followed by an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The cost is $175/person for 18-holes of golf with cart, breakfast, and an after-golf lunch reception under the tent with awards and raffle pull. For those that don’t golf but want in on the fun, spectator passes for the 12:30 p.m. lunch and networking are $50/person. Please visit the Chamber website at www.bataviachamber.org or call us directly at (630) 879-7134 to register or sponsor this fantastic outing.

Fashion Show and Luncheon

Speaking of fashion, our Batavia Women in Business will host a style show on Tuesday, June 11 at Eagle Brook Country Club in Geneva, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Fashions will be featured from House of 423, K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar, Liz & Kate Boutique, Paula’s Couture Consignment, Special Occasions on the Avenue, and The Barn Boutique. Guest models will include participants of the Rising Lights Project, our featured nonprofit organization.

During the event we will be collecting gardening supplies for Rising Lights Project including hand gardening tools, gardening gloves, clippers, spades, hand sanitizing wipes and cases of bottled water. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for prospective members and guests. Register online at bataviachamber.org/events until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 3. Please join us to network, connect, build relationships at a fun luncheon!

Inspire Scholarship Recipients

Batavia Public School District 101 graduated the class of 2024 in a ceremony at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center this week. Among the graduates were four recipients of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Inspire Scholarships. The scholarship categories are motivated by the makeup of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce membership. We are thrilled to announce that this year’s awards of $1,000 each go to:

· Inspiring Entrepreneurship: Rabia Jafari, to be decided

· Inspiring Women in Business: Isabella Jonas, Illinois State University

· Inspiring Career & Technical Achievers: Adam Deitchman, Waubonsee Community College

· Inspiring Contributors to a Batavia Chamber Business: Rachel Rempert, University of Loyola Chicago

We wish our scholarship winners, along with all the top-notch applicants much success as they continue their educational journey!

Order Your Batavia Community Flag

A design by Batavia High School student Rachel Agro was chosen from more than 100 design submissions during a contest held last year. Designated as the Batavia Community Flag, it is available for purchase online at bataviachamber.org and can be picked up at our office, 106 W. Wilson Street. Batavia flag manufacturer, FlagSource, is producing both a 3′ x 5′ flag for $50 and a garden-size flag with stake for $35. Stickers are also available for $5.

As a quick reminder, the Batavia Chamber also sells Chamber Bucks, which are good at more than 120 businesses. Stop by our office at 106 W. Wilson St. to purchase for dads, grads, teachers, coaches, thank you gifts or for your own use. It’s a great way to support our local businesses.

Contact the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at (630) 879-7134 for more information on Chamber Bucks, community flags, upcoming events, membership and more. You can also text (478) CHAMBER.