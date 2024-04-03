Kautz Road reconstruction could begin next month in St. Charles, Geneva

A view south of Kautz Road in Geneva, that is part of the city's southeast master plan to develop for industrial use. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

St. Charles is moving forward with an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Geneva and the State, for the 1.56-mile reconstruction of Kautz Road from Longest Drive to Swenson Avenue.

The work will improve drainage, widen the road to create a two-way left-turn lane, and construct a multi-use path on the west side of the road. Once completed, Kautz Road will be a designated truck route for both cities and the airport.

Alderpersons recommended approval of the intergovernmental agreement and a construction engineering contract with TranSystems Engineering, of Schaumburg, for the project at their April 1 Government Services Committee meeting.

Public works engineer Chris Gottlieb presented the agreement and contract recommendations to the committee. Both were approved in unanimous votes.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $6,958,292, with $6,350,000 in construction and $608,292 in engineering, to be shared between the state and the two cities.

The City of Geneva will act as the lead agency on this project and will be reimbursed by the City of St. Charles. Geneva Council members recommended approval of the agreement at their March 18 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The Kautz Road reconstruction and widening project is 1.56 miles from Longest Drive to Swenson Avenue in Geneva and St. Charles. The two cities and the Illinois Department of Transportation will share in the $6.35 million project cost. (Image provided by the City of Geneva)

Per the agreement, grant funding is expected to cover $4,972,647, or 78%, of the construction cost, with the remaining 22% to be split 32%/68% between St. Charles and Geneva, respectively, based on the proportions of the project located in each municipality. Engineering costs will be split the same way.

St. Charles will pay $440,753, or 7%, of the remaining construction costs and $194,653, or 32%, of the engineering cost, for a total of $635,406.

Geneva’s cost will be $936,600, or 15%, of the remaining construction cost and $413,639, or 68%, for the engineering costs, for a total of $1,350,239.

With bids received by IDOT last month, construction is scheduled to begin next month and be completed by March 2025. More information on the project is available on the City of Geneva’s website.

Geneva and St. Charles City Councils will take final actions on the agreements at their next meetings.