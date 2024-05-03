Woman, 29, dies after motorcycle crash in Aurora

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Wednesday at Butterfield Road and Savannah Drive.

AURORA – A 29-year-old Cortland woman died of her injuries Thursday, a day after a motorcycle crash in Aurora, according to a news release from police.

The woman, a passenger on a 1990 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was identified as Nicole Ross, according to the release.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Wednesday at Butterfield Road and Savannah Drive involving a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling east and tried to make a U-turn in the roadway, according to the release.

While the SUV was turning, the motorcycle – which also was traveling east on Butterfield – could not stop and struck the driver’s side of the SUV, according to the release.

A 30-year-old Batavia man who was driving the motorcycle and Ross were both ejected.

Ross was thrown into the westbound lanes of Butterfield where she collided with another vehicle that was traveling west, suffering life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The SUV driver, a 37-year-old woman from Naperville and her passenger, a 37-year-old man from North Aruroa, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Aurora Police Traffic Division responded to the scene to investigate the crash and Butterfield Road remained closed for several hours while traffic investigators reconstructed the scene, according to the release.

Aurora’s Emergency Management Agency also responded to the scene to assist with the road closure and traffic control.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Traffic Division 630-256-5330.