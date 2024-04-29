La Huerta’s first tasting event in St. Charles ‘an amazing success’

Over 100 people attended the first tasting event held by La Huerta Catering Grill and Market on April 28, 2024, outside the store at 580 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

Over 100 people attended the first tasting event held by La Huerta Catering Grill and Market on April 28, and owners were thrilled with the turnout.

Vendors were offering samples of food, soft drinks and tequila, and showcasing Cinco De Mayo themed goods from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the sidewalk outside the Mexican grocery store at 580 S. Randall Road.

Josie Marques, a member of the family who owns the La Huerta chain, said they were elated with the turnout.

“We didn’t know what to expect since we had never done it before, but the response was amazing,” Marquez said. “We are so happy and so grateful to the community. It was a blessing.”

The event was a collaboration between La Huerta and Campbell Creations, a local charcuterie board shop. Owner Shawn Campbell had a booth featuring Cinco De Mayo inspired charcuterie spreads on Mexico themed boards.

Beverage supplier El Palmar also set up a tent serving samples of their signature juices, and neighboring store Consume Cannabis joined in on the event as well, setting up a booth next door displaying their products.

St. Charles charcuterie board shop Campbell Creations showcased Cinco De Mayo inspired charcuterie spreads on Mexico themed boards at the tasting event outside La Huerta Catering Grill and Market on April 28, 2024. (David Petesch)

“It just made it more of a party, and everyone worked really well together,” Marquez said. “The more the merrier.”

Marquez said she met many people who had never shopped at the store before, some who had shopped but never tried the food from the grill, and some familiar faces who have catered with them many times.

“I definitely met many new faces today,” Marquez said. “Everyone that spoke to us was so happy that we were here.”

St. Charles residents Dave and Cathy Nedwek recently moved from Oregon, and said they had driven by the store many times but the tasting event was their first time stopping.

The Nedweks said they had been meaning to stop by because they love Mexican food and heard about the event in the newspaper. Their favorite items were the guacamole, mango salsa and chorizo and they said they will definitely be back to the store soon.

Josie Marquez makes plates for guests at the tasting event outside La Huerta Catering Grill and Market in St. Charles on April 28, 2024. (David Petesch)

Marquez said the most popular items were the chile rellenos (poblano peppers stuffed with cheese), barbacoa (slow cooked beef), flautas (rolled tacos) and street corn. Marquez said the kitchen had to make nearly twice as much as they originally prepared to keep up with the lines.

Marquez said after seeing how successful the first event was, the family is considering hosting a few more tasting events this summer. She said they would like to expand the events to include more of their suppliers and feature different foods from the grill.

“It was an amazing success,” Marquez said. “It was so much better than we imagined. We still have smiles on our faces, we’re so happy.”