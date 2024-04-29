Kane County agencies to hold summit on human trafficking

Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and community organizations will hold a human trafficking summit from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11 at the Christ Community Church at 820 S. Randall Road in South Elgin.

The summit aims to enhance public awareness, deliver educational resources, and foster networking opportunities to combat human trafficking within the Kane County area. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will be a collaboration with community organizations One Collective and the Fox Valley Family Violence Coordinating Council. Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced the event in an April 29 news release.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that preys on the most vulnerable in our community,” Mosser said in the release. “Through collaborative efforts and events like the Human Trafficking Summit, we are taking a stand against this injustice, raising awareness, and equipping individuals with the tools needed to combat trafficking in Kane County and beyond. I look forward to welcoming all those interested in joining this crucial conversation.”

(Photo Provided by the Kane County State's Attorney's O)

The summit will include presentations from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, One Collective, Out of Darkness, Naomi’s House, and representatives from the Elgin and St. Charles Police Departments.

The presentations will cover various aspects of human trafficking, including introductory sessions, advocate testimonies, panel discussions and internet safety protocols.

Individuals from all backgrounds are invited to attend, whether already engaged in anti-human trafficking efforts or seeking ways to contribute to the cause.

The deadline to RSVP is Monday, May 6, and guests can register here. Admission is free and complimentary lunch and coffee will be provided during the event.

Mosser has made fighting human trafficking a priority since taking office in 2020 and is committed to working with law enforcement and community partners to identify and eliminate it, according to the release.

Last July, Mosser’s office charged five individuals for allegedly commercially sex trafficking multiple victims in the western suburbs. The charges came after a months-long investigation that uncovered a network operating across the area, beginning with the discovery of a brothel in St. Charles. Their cases are still pending.

For further inquiries, email freedom@onecollectiveelgin.org.