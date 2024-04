The Preservation's new Front Lounge, 513 S. Third St., Geneva (Provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Preservation’s new Front Lounge 513 S. Third St. in Geneva on April 24, 2024.

Preservation and Atlas Chicken Shack owner Lawrence Colburn cut the ribbon surrounded by family, staff, Geneva Chamber staff, ambassadors and City of Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns. For more information on this business, visit the Preservation website, https://preservationgeneva.com/.