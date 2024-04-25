Route 47 to close for railroad crossing repairs in Elburn

The Union Pacific Railroad will be repairing the crossing at Route 47, which will require a full closure of the route beginning at 9 a.m. on May 1, weather permitting. (Shaw Media file photo)

Route 47 in Elburn will be closed between between Lincoln Highway (Illinois 38) and Keslinger Road from May 1 through 10 due to railroad repairs.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, April 24 the Union Pacific Railroad will be repairing the crossing at Route 47, which will require a full closure of the route beginning at 9 a.m. on May 1, weather permitting.

The work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Traffic will be detoured to Route 38, Keslinger and Anderson Roads.

Kane County motorists should expect delays, allow extra time, and obey the speed limits when traveling through the area. Motorists are also urged to pay close attention to detour signs and be on the lookout for workers and equipment in the work zones.

For information on traffic and road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com.