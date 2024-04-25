Burlington Central baseball scores 5 in ninth to beat Jacobs: Wednesday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball:

Burlington Central 10, Jacobs 6 (9 innings): Burlington Central recorded five runs in both the fourth and ninth innings to take down Jacobs 10-6 in nine innings at Jacobs.

Solomon Her led the Rockets (13-6, 8-3 FVC) after going 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs in the game. Elliot Alecia, who hit the game-winning RBI single in the top of the ninth, went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Brady Gilroy went 4 for 6 at the plate and got the win after striking out three and allowing one unearned run across 2 1/3 innings.