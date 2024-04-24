Local AAUW recognizes young authors from Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles

The Batavia-Geneva-St. Charles Branch of American Association of University Women honored local student authors. The winners shown here were chosen earlier this month from over 300 submissions from seventh and eighth graders in Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles schools. (Provided by the AAUW)

The Batavia-Geneva-St. Charles Branch of American Association of University Women honored local student authors through its creative writing contest.

This year marked the 45th anniversary of the contest.

The winners were chosen in April from more than 300 submissions from seventh graders and eighth graders in Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles schools, according to a news release from AAUW. Young writers submitted creative works in three categories: fiction, poetry and nonfiction.

AAUW Branch member judges read every entry and chose the award winners, according to the release. “In this technological age where communication via texting and tweeting sacrifices creativity for brevity, it is rewarding to see that many young people still take time to seek self-expression through writing,” AAUW Batavia-Geneva-St. Charles Branch President Maureen Brandon said in the release.

The AAUW thanks all the teachers and parents for supporting their children’s interest in writing.

The following are the winners of the contest:

Seventh Grade Fiction

First Place: Riley Cheesman, Rotolo Middle School

Second Place: Audrey Hibbeler, Rotolo Middle School

Third Place: Evie Merriman, Rotolo Middle School

Seventh Grade Poetry

First Place: Bella Casey, Thompson Middle School

Second Place: Sophia Djordjevic, Rotolo Middle School

Third Place: Julia Grawender, Thompson Middle School

Seventh Grade Nonfiction

First Place: Katherine Ellis, Rotolo Middle School

Second Place: Cara Rice, Rotolo Middle School

Third Place: Tallulah Bell, Thompson Middle School

Eighth Grade Fiction

First Place: Finley Dant, Rotolo Middle School

Second Place: Aarnavi Korapati, Rotolo Middle School

Third Place: Brooke Lyles, Geneva Middle School South

Eighth Grade Poetry

First Place: Olivia Vancura, Thompson Middle School

Second Place: Zoe Lotesto, Thompson Middle School

Third Place: Nylah Rayne Novack, Rotolo Middle School

Eighth Grade Nonfiction

First Place: Melanie Guzman, Thompson Middle School

Second Place: Leah Vrba, Rotolo Middle School

Third Place: Aria Bhate, Thompson Middle School

In addition to friends and family of the young authors and branch members, the AAUW local branch invited local published author Anitra Rowe Schulte to share her origin story at the St. Charles Library event, according to the release. Schulte is the author of the picture book “Dancing with Daddy”, which won the Christopher Award and the Dolly Gray Children’s Literature Award.

She also wrote the picture book “Willow and Bunny “, which was published in October 2023. Schulte has a project in the works with a planned 2025 release date, according to the AAUW. “Starlin”, illustrated by Katie Crumpton, is a chapter book series about an imaginative, theatrical, disabled girl, her family and school-day adventures, according to the release.

She lives in Geneva with her husband and their three daughters.

AAUW’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.