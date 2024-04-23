Geneva Public Library to host annual volunteer fair

Geneva Public Library will host its annual volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27.
This event serves as an opportunity for individuals to engage with over a dozen esteemed local service organizations and nonprofits, exploring volunteer opportunities tailored to various interests and skill sets, according to a news release from the library.
From advocating for senior citizens’ rights to preserving our natural landscapes, the volunteer fair promises opportunities to contribute to causes that resonate with attendees’ passions and values, according to the release.
“The volunteer fair is not only a chance to match individuals with volunteer opportunities, but it also underscores the power of collective action,” Meredith Anderson, public services manager at the Geneva Public Library, said in the release. “By working together, we can affect meaningful change and strengthen our community connections.”
The event is open to the public and does not require pre-registration.
Representatives from the following organizations will be on-hand to share their mission and connect with potential volunteers:
- Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter
- DuPage Senior Citizens Council/Kane Senior Council
- Forest Preserve District of Kane County
- Fox Valley Folklore Society
- Friends of GPLD
- Friends of the Viking Ship, NFP
- Geneva Chamber of Commerce
- Geneva Women’s Club
- Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly
- Mutual Ground
- Rising Lights Project
- Senior Services Associates
- Suicide Prevention Services of America
- Versiti Blood Centers of Illinois
GPLD is located at 227 S. Seventh St.
More information can be found at gpld.org/event/10141755.