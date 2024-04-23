Geneva Public Library to host annual volunteer fair

Geneva Public Library will host its annual Volunteer Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, with over a dozen nonprofits/service organizations attending to fit a wide variety of interests and skills. (Provided by Geneva Public Library)

Geneva Public Library will host its annual volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27.

This event serves as an opportunity for individuals to engage with over a dozen esteemed local service organizations and nonprofits, exploring volunteer opportunities tailored to various interests and skill sets, according to a news release from the library.

From advocating for senior citizens’ rights to preserving our natural landscapes, the volunteer fair promises opportunities to contribute to causes that resonate with attendees’ passions and values, according to the release.

“The volunteer fair is not only a chance to match individuals with volunteer opportunities, but it also underscores the power of collective action,” Meredith Anderson, public services manager at the Geneva Public Library, said in the release. “By working together, we can affect meaningful change and strengthen our community connections.”

The event is open to the public and does not require pre-registration.

Representatives from the following organizations will be on-hand to share their mission and connect with potential volunteers:

Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter

DuPage Senior Citizens Council/Kane Senior Council

Forest Preserve District of Kane County

Fox Valley Folklore Society

Friends of GPLD

Friends of the Viking Ship, NFP

Geneva Chamber of Commerce

Geneva Women’s Club

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly

Mutual Ground

Rising Lights Project

Senior Services Associates

Suicide Prevention Services of America

Versiti Blood Centers of Illinois

GPLD is located at 227 S. Seventh St.

More information can be found at gpld.org/event/10141755.