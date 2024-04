Boys volleyball

St. Charles East 2, Addison Trail 0: St. Charles East moved closer to a .500 record on the season with a two-set sweep by scores of 25-19 and 25-20 to defeat Addison Trail at home Wednesday.

The Saints (10-11) were led by Nihar Patel, who had eight kills in the game. Alex Temple and Brody Warden each added seven kills as well. Adi Nakarani led the team in digs with nine.