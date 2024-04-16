Geneva suffers first loss of season at hands of Lake Park: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Lake Park 4, Geneva 1: Geneva suffered it’s first loss of the season against Lake Park in a DuKane conference matchup.

The Vikings (11-1-1, 2-1-1 DuKane) got on the board first after Nate Stempowski hit a sacrifice fly to score Sam Seykora, but the Vikings couldn’t manage to get another runner across the plate in the game.

Bryce Breon went the full seven innings in the loss. He allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out three batters.

Burlington Central 13, Crystal Lake Central 1 (6 inn.): Chase Powrozek led Burlington Central at the plate and on the mound as the Rockets defeated Crystal Lake Central in their Fox Valley Conference game.

Powrozek went all six innings on the mound for the Rockets (9-5, 5-2), allowing seven hits and one run while striking out 11 batters in the contest. At the plate, he went 3 for 4 with a double and 5 RBIs to help his cause.

Solomon Her and Brady Gilroy had the other multi-RBI performances in the game, with Her having three and Gilroy having two.

Montini 12, Aurora Central Catholic 2: Aurora Central Catholic dropped it’s seventh straight game after falling to Montini.

The Chargers, who started the season 6-2, have fallen to 6-9 and have gone 0-2 in Chicago Catholic - White conference play.

Brodie Curry and Raul Gomez had the only RBIs on the night for the Chargers.

Softball

Wheaton North 6, St. Charles East 2: In a battle between arguably the two best pitchers in the DuKane Conference, Erin Metz ended up on top as Wheaton North defeated Grace Hautzinger and St. Charles East.

Hautzinger went the distance in the circle, giving up nine hits and six runs while striking out 11. Her counterpart, Metz, also went the distance, allowing only two runs on four hits and striking out eight.

Katie Morgan had the only earned run in the game for the Saints with a solo home run. Addison Wolf also scored a run in the game, but it was unearned.