Maple Park hires new police chief

Randy Endean is the new police chief for the Village of Maple Park. (Provided by Village of Maple Park)

The Village of Maple Park has a new police chief.

Village President Suzanne Fahnestock appointed Randy Endean to be the village’s new police chief April 2 and the Village Board confirmed the appointment.

Endean is taking over the position that has been held by Interim Chief Karen Clifton.

After an extensive search, Endean stood out for his years of experience as a deputy chief in South Elgin and experience with emergency management in Kane County. Endean has over 30 years of experience in public safety and law enforcement, according to a news release from the village.

Endean served as the deputy chief of the South Elgin Police Department for seven years from 2016-2022 and as a police officer, detective and sergeant from 1993-2016, according to the release.

Endean’s education includes a master of arts in management and leadership from Webster University, a bachelor of science in law enforcement administration from Western Illinois University and he is a graduate of the School of Police and Staff Command from Northwestern University, according to the release.

Fahnestock welcomed Endean to the village, stating in a press release, “His experience with team building, organizational and personnel management and emergency preparedness will be a welcome addition.”