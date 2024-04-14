Reports: Oberweis Dairy files for bankruptcy protection

A hiring sign is seen outside of a Oberweis ice cream and dairy store in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Oberweis Dairy has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to multiple media reports.

The North Aurora-based company filed in the Northern District of Illinois, showing more than $4 million in debt to various creditors.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy often allows a business to remain in operation while restructuring its finances and debts.

According to the company website, Oberweis started in 1927, with its first ice cream store opening in 1951. Chairman Jim Oberweis has been a fixture in Illinois politics, running for several federal and statewide offices. He is a former Illinois State Senator.