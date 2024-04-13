Batavia’s Books Between Bites club welcomes local author Marnie Mamminga

Batavia’s monthly noontime book program Books Between Bites continues Thursday, April 18, with a third visit by Batavia author Marnie Mamminga.

The program will be hosted from noon to 1 p.m. at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Mamminga has collaborated with artist Mary C. Parks to create a children’s book, “The Woodpecker’s Song,” according to a release from the club announcing the program. Mamminga is the award-winning author of previous books she’s shared with the book club: “Return to Wake Robin: One Cabin in the Heyday of Northwoods Resorts” and “On a Clear Night: Essays from the Heartland.”

As a professional essayist, Mamminga’s work has been featured on NPR and in numerous publications, according to the release. Currently, she writes a monthly perspective for NPR’s WNIJ.

Parks was a state- and nationally-honored educator who taught art in grades kindergarten through the college level, as well as a feature writer/illustrator for Instructor magazine for four years, according to the release.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the program. The public is invited to attend these free programs, presented September through May, on the third Thursday of the month. Reservations are not required, according to the release.

The program will be held in the large Founders Room, located on the main level of the Batavia Public Library. Parking is available in the lot just south and adjacent to the library. People are invited to bring their lunch and eat as they enjoy the program and discussion, according to the release.

Lunch items, beverages and baked goods may be purchased at Flyleaf Bakery Cafe, located just inside the library and adjacent to the meeting room. To pre-order for pick-up just before the program, call 331-302-3480

For more information about Books Between Bites, visit the website booksbetweenbites.com, where a complete schedule and description of each program can be found, along with a printable season schedule. Printed season schedules are available at Batavia Public Library.

The final program of the season will be Thursday, May 16.