St. Charles committee recommends summer closure of Walnut Avenue for outdoor dining

St. Charles City Council members are considering the temporary closure of Walnut Avenue from April 15 to Oct. 31, 2024, to create space for outdoor dining. (Dominic Di Palermo)

After a lengthy debate at last month’s meeting, St. Charles Planning and Development Committee members approved a recommendation for the temporary closure of Walnut Avenue for outdoor dining this summer.

As proposed, Walnut Avenue would be closed to traffic from April 15 to Oct. 31. The sidewalk would be converted into an outdoor patio for Flagship on the Fox and the street would become a public space for outdoor dining.

Committee members recommended approval in a 5-4 vote. Alderpersons David Pietryla, Ronald Silkaitis, Bryan Wirball and Ed Bessner voted no.

The temporary closure is expected to go before the City Council at its next meeting on April 15 for possible final approval.

In March 2023, City Council members voted against a similar proposal. Last month, the proposed closure was tabled at the March 11 Planning and Development Committee meeting, after residents, business owners and alderpersons engaged in a great deal of discussion over the closure.

Many west side business owners and Walnut Avenue adjacent residents were against the closure, arguing that it would only benefit Flagship on the Fox while taking away needed parking spaces and causing traffic problems on Riverside Avenue. Those in favor of the closure believe it will create a much needed community space on the east side of downtown.

At the April 8 meeting, however, there was no public comment on the closure.

Committee members also recommended approval of temporary license agreements with the Arcada Theatre, to use a portion of the closed section of Walnut Avenue for bus parking, and with Flagship on the Fox, to build a temporary patio on the closed section for outdoor dining.

Per the agreements, the Arcada Theatre would pay a $456.25 fee for the year, and Flagship on the Fox would pay a fee of $40 per outdoor seat, which is the same fee structure imposed on west side businesses that use the First Street Plaza for outdoor dining.

In a separate discussion after the votes, Wirball expressed his disappointment with the proposed closure Walnut Avenue, saying it was “irresponsible” to consider the proposal without first consulting with alderpersons and residents or conducting a traffic study. Bessner also expressed disappointment with the closure’s negation of the 10 parking spaces on Walnut Avenue.