Geneva History Museum to host electric bike tour

Geneva History Museum is partnering with the Mill Race Cyclery to offer an electric bicycle tour of Geneva from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25.
Attendees will learn about Island Park, the Fabyan’s estate and the secret newly-restored grotto. The tour starts and ends at Mill Race Cyclery located at 11 E. State St.
Registration costs $50 and includes rental of an electric bicycle, admission to the museum and a swag bag of offers from the museum’s partners.
To register, go to https://www.millrace.com/.../electric-bike-rentals….