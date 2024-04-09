Geneva History Museum to host electric bike tour

Geneva History Museum will partner with Mill Race Cyclery to host a bike tour of Geneva, specifically riding through the Fabyan's estate. (Provided by Geneva History Museum)

Geneva History Museum is partnering with the Mill Race Cyclery to offer an electric bicycle tour of Geneva from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

Attendees will learn about Island Park, the Fabyan’s estate and the secret newly-restored grotto. The tour starts and ends at Mill Race Cyclery located at 11 E. State St.

Registration costs $50 and includes rental of an electric bicycle, admission to the museum and a swag bag of offers from the museum’s partners.

To register, go to https://www.millrace.com/.../electric-bike-rentals….