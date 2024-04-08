St. Charles Library to host annual poetry reading

The St. Charles Public Library will host its second annual poetry reading from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26 in the Huntley Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The reading will feature talented local poets, including several members of the St. Charles Writers Group. After the reading, audience members will have a chance to ask the poets questions and light refreshments will be served.

The event will be open to all community members and held in the Huntley Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Those interested in sharing their poetry at the event should send an email to dblaszynski@scpld.org for consideration.

For more information or to register, visit the library website or call 630-584-0076.