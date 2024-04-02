Batavia Chamber of Commerce: Spring into Batavia in April

This year’s presenting sponsor for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce's Inspire event is the City of Batavia. Inspire 2024 will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. (Provided b the Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

We are not fooling around when we say there is much to look forward to during the remainder of April! Hopefully, spring won’t be fashionably late, as the Batavia Chamber has a lot going on, including some outstanding events. Read on to learn more about April’s signature community event, Inspire 2024! and other Chamber news.

Inspire 2024! An Event Celebrating Those Who Inspire Us

Our yearly signature affair, an annual community celebration, is on the horizon in April. This year’s presenting sponsor is the City of Batavia. Inspire 2024 will take place on Thursday, April 25, beginning at 6 p.m. Revelry 675 will host us at their beautiful riverside location, 675 S. River St., Batavia.

We will honor Dave and Marge Brown as the 2023 Batavia Citizens of the Year and Batavia RSVP as the Spirit of Batavia award winner. A Batavia Community Impact Award will be given to the Fox Valley Patriotic Association and Batavia Flag Day Committee for the Flag Day Monument in downtown Batavia. Ole Awards, honoring businesses who exemplify confidence and investment in Batavia, will be presented to Acquaviva, Batavia Animal Clinic, Emagine Theatre, Grainology, JT’s Tavern & Tap, Larsen Packaging, MOKA Coffee and New Moon Vegan.

Registration for this year’s in-person dinner event is now open, along with sponsorship opportunities. We are also looking for bourbon/whiskey donations for our wine/bourbon pull. If you can help, donations can be dropped off at our office. A trip to Louisville, Kentucky, with a bourbon tour is being raffled. Mark your calendar and RSVP now for this can’t-miss evening of fun, celebration, and networking! Visit the events page at bataviachamber.org to find out more and register online.

Buon Viaggio – Travel With Us to Italy

Are you dreaming of traveling to Italy? So are we – to Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast to be exact. Our Chamber is partnering with CI Destinations to offer a trip departing on Oct. 24. Highlights include the beautiful Amalfi Coast, Ravello, Salerno and Paestum, Pompeii, Rome, Naples (optional), and Capri (optional.) To take advantage of early-bird pricing, a deposit is necessary by April 12. Learn more about this exciting trip by visiting bataviachamber.org.

Batavia Community Flag

You might be seeing a brightly colored red flag with a windmill pop-up all over Batavia and wonder where to get them. The Batavia Community Flag, designed by Batavia High School student Rachel Agro, is available for purchase online at bataviachamber.org and can be picked up at our office, 106 W. Wilson St., Batavia flag manufacturer, FlagSource, is producing both a 3′ x 5′ flag for $50 and a garden-size flag with stake for $35. Stickers are also available for $5.

Volunteer Fair Coming in May

Does your non-profit organization need volunteers? Plan to host a booth at our upcoming Volunteer Fair, which takes place on Thursday, May 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Batavia Public Library. Registration is available online at bataviachamber.org or call the office at (630) 879-7134.

If you’re looking for opportunities, save the date and come on by. There is no charge to attend – people of all ages will find many ways to get involved and serve your community.

If you want information about upcoming events, Chamber Bucks, or membership, contact the Batavia Chamber of Commerce by calling 630-879-7134 or text us at 478 (Chamber). Or stop by to see us at 106 W. Wilson St., Ste. 15 – we love visitors!

Shirley Mott is the communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce