Geneva Chamber of Commerce to host ribbon-cutting to celebrate new hair salon

Experienced hair stylist Lauren Giardino opened Geneva's new Lauren Christine Hair Artistry, which will be celebrated by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. April 11. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for the opening of Lauren Christine Hair Artistry at 4 p.m. April 11. This new hair salon is located at 1 W. State St., Suite 101 in Geneva and is owned by experienced hair stylist Lauren Giardino.

Giardino has been in the industry for over 17 years. During the last decade, she was an independent salon suite owner, but missed the salon atmosphere, the inspiration from one another and being part of a team, according to a new release.

Salon suites and chair rentals are changing the industry and there are not many full-service salons around the area anymore. That is when Giardino decided to extend her knowledge and expand her business, according to the release.

“I really wanted to bring back the commission-style salons,” Giardino said in a news release. “Being your own boss is great, but it is expensive, there is a lot on oneself, and you have to have a lot of discipline. I am here to do all of that for my employees.”

Lauren Christine Hair Artistry specializes in men’s and women’s haircuts, curly cuts, custom coloring, hair extensions, keratin treatments, bridal hair and makeup, special occasion hair and esthetics, according to the release.

There are currently four extensively trained stylists who are ready to take appointments and are accepting new clients. Two new stylists are undergoing the training program and will be ready to take clients this fall and winter.

A lot of new things will be coming to the salon soon, including the addition of an esthetician and Med Spa services, according to the release

Lauren Christine Hair Artistry accepts walk-ins, but appointments are preferred. Book an appointment online at laurenchristinehairartistry.com/ or call 630-457-5028. The salon is running a 10% off first time customer service when an appointment is booked with Liz, Erica or Paige Rose. Mention “Artistry” at time of booking.