Foster secures over $13 million in funding for projects across 11th District

Congressman Bill Foster, D-Naperville, announced that 14 projects in the 11th Congressional District are getting a total of $13.4 million in federal funds through the Community Project Funding, according to a news release from Foster’s office.

The 14 projects that received funding are:

Boone County

City of Belvidere Appleton Road Grade Separation

City of Belvidere

Amount funded: About $1.7 million

Project description: This funding will be used to build a grade-separation structure over two existing Union Pacific Railroad crossings along South Appleton Road in the City of Belvidere. Building these structures will allow nearby manufacturing plants to expand and will improve safety for emergency vehicles and commuters using this road.

Cook County

Village of Lemont Rail Safety Improvement Project

Village of Lemont

Amount funded: $500,000

Project description: The funding will meet the funding gap for the Lemont Rail Safety Improvement Project, an ongoing effort to improve at-grade rail crossings in or near the Village of Lemont’s historic downtown. The project will address rail crossing deficiencies at multiple locations to improve pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle safety and help the Village reach its long-term goal of achieving quiet zone status.

Kane County

Village of Burlington Wastewater Collection and Treatment Design Engineering

Village of Burlington

Amount funded: $600,000

Project description: The Village of Burlington plans to design a sanitary sewer collection and treatment system for the Village. The future construction of a wastewater collection and treatment system in Burlington — which is currently unsewered — will promote economic growth and facilitate affordable housing developments.

Ladder Truck for Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District

Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District

Amount funded: $1 million

Project description: With this funding, the Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District will purchase a Tower Ladder Truck. The purchase will decrease response times, mitigate risks for firefighters, and save lives as district firefighters will no longer have to wait for outside departments to supply an aerial device when responding to emergencies.

Kane County Forensic Science Center

Kane County Coroner’s Office

Amount funded: $963,000

Project description: The Kane County Coroner’s office will use this funding to establish a forensic science center in conjunction with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. This project will help generate leads in criminal investigations, streamline the process of obtaining information related to pending court cases, and help determine the cause of death in a timely manner for grieving families.

City of Aurora for Combined Storm and Sanitary Sewer Infrastructure Project

City of Aurora

Amount funded: $959,752

Project description: The funding will be used to install new storm sewers that remove curb inlets from combined storm and sanitary sewer infrastructure as mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency. The new storm sewers will improve Fox River water quality and reduce the likelihood of basement backups in residential homes by addressing overflows and other issues created by the combined storm and sanitary sewer system.

City of Aurora for Lead Water Service Line Replacement

City of Aurora

Amount funded: $959,752

Project description: The City of Aurora will use this funding to replace lead water service lines within the City’s system, helping Aurora comply with a 2021 Illinois lead replacement law and providing safe, potable water to residents without having to raise utility rates.

Boys & Girls Club Aurora Clubhouse

Boys & Girls Club

Amount funded: $500,000

Project description: This funding will support the construction of a 45,000-square-foot Boys and Girls Club clubhouse in Aurora, which will include a gymnasium, stage, kitchen, learning center and library, STEM lab and art room, leadership center, sensory room, urban garden and administrative wing. The clubhouse will provide structured, high-impact programs focusing on academic success, healthy lifestyles and leadership skills.

McHenry County

North Moraine Wastewater Reclamation District Centralized Wastewater System Improvement

Northern Moraine Wastewater Reclamation District (NMWRD)

Amount funded: $959,752

Project description: This funding will extend NMWRD-owned sanitary sewers to two unsewered communities in McHenry County. The project will improve water safety and quality of life for residents and help to mitigate floods.

Pace Electric Paratransit Buses for McHenry County

Pace Suburban Bus

Amount funded: $1 million

Project description: Pace Suburban Bus, a public transportation agency in Northeastern Illinois, will use this funding to purchase five battery-electric paratransit buses for use in McHenry County. The new buses will encourage commuters to use public transit, reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, lower Pace’s maintenance costs, and insulate the agency from fuel price volatility.

McHenry County UP-NW Woodstock Rail Yard Project

McHenry County

Amount funded: $850,000

Project description: This project will build a new and improved rail yard northwest of downtown Woodstock to replace existing facilities in Barrington and Crystal Lake. The new rail yard will streamline Metra’s operations and increase storage capacity, enabling Metra to run more frequent service on the UP-NW line, including Woodstock and McHenry County.

City of Crystal Lake Reestablishment of Crystal Creek

City of Crystal Lake

Amount funded: About $1.4 million

Project description: This funding will support construction to reestablish Crystal Creek between Lake and Highland Avenue and remove the existing storm sewers in the City of Crystal Lake. This project will allow flood water to flow in the designated creek area, reduce the level of flooding in the surrounding area, improve water quality and create new habitats for aquatic life.

McHenry County College Foglia Center Workforce Training Equipment

McHenry County College

Amount funded: About $1.1 million

Project description: McHenry County College will use this funding to buy workforce training equipment for its new Foglia Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation. This project will support workforce training in robotics, engineering and manufacturing, expanding opportunities for students and strengthening the local workforce.

Will County

Village of Bolingbrook Water Reclamation Plant #3 Expansion Project

Village of Bolingbrook

Amount funded: $959,752

Project description: The funding will be used to complete the construction of the West Side treatment plant at the Indian Boundary Water Reclamation Facility. With the new treatment plant, the Village of Bolingbrook will be able to meet Illinois Environmental Protection Agency phosphorus and nitrogen discharge requirements and increase its capacity for future development.

Under guidelines issued by the Appropriations Committee, each Representative could request funding for up to 15 projects in their community for Fiscal Year 2024. Projects are restricted to a limited number of federal funding streams, and only state and local governments and eligible nonprofits are permitted to receive funding. Additional information and guidelines on Community Project Funding is available here.