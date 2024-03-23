Waubonsee Community College has summer classes available at all campuses

Waubonsee Community College provides more than 145 summer classes across Kane and Kendall County for students looking to further their education and/or transfer credits to a four-year university. (Photo provided by Waubonsee Community College)

Students who want to get ahead in their education can attend Waubonsee Community College’s high-demand summer courses. Courses are available at 40% of the cost of similar courses available at four-year universities. More than 145 courses are offered, most of which are transferable.

“I am a nursing student at Saint Ambrose University,” said Miranda Sida in a release posted by the college. “During the summer I take classes at Waubonsee because it’s only 15 minutes away from my family. This allows me to not only work, but also spend time with them while I’m trying to further my education during the summer.”

Last year, Waubonsee welcomed roughly 1/3 of summer course enrollments from students enrolled at other institutions during the academic year. Students who enrolled in summer courses at Waubonsee came from universities such as the University of Illinois at Chicago, North Central University, DePaul University, Grand Valley State University and Michigan State University. Popular summer courses include psychology, communication, English, math, sociology and biology.

With MyChoice, students can choose from five different ways to take courses based on what works best for their schedule. These options include face-to-face, online, hybrid, synchronous online and flex classes, according to the release by WCC.

“The closeness and flexibility of Waubonsee allows me to work at a hospital to help build up my resume while still taking college level classes,” Sida said.

Waubonsee has three campuses available in Sugar Grove, Aurora and Plano.

Most summer courses start on May 20, June 10 or July 8. To learn more, visit waubonsee.edu/summer.