St. Charles Public Library to present ‘The History of Ukrainian Easter Eggs’

St. Charles Public Library will host an educational presentation on Pysanka eggs, or Ukrainian Easter eggs, at 1 p.m. March 28 (Provided by St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library will present “The History of Ukrainian Easter Eggs” at 1 p.m. March 28 in the library’s Huntley Community Room.

Denise Blaszynski, the programs and public relations coordinator at the library, will share the history and symbolism behind Pysanky eggs, or Ukrainian Easter eggs, and demonstrate the process in which they’re created.

The library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

To register, visit scpld.org or call the library’s Research and Reading desk at 630-584-0076, ext. 1.