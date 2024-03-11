Program takes a look at bobcats in northern Illinois

A bobcat at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton. Ellen Audia will be presenting a program through the Forest District of Kane County that explores bobcats in north-central Illinois on April 11.

Ellen Audia, Ph.D. student at Southern Illinois University, will be presenting an exploration of bobcats in north-central Illinois through the Forest District of Kane County.

Learn about the history of bobcats in our state, recent bobcat recolonization of northern Illinois, and bobcat ecology during a Thursday, April 11 from 7-8:30 p.m. program on Zoom, according to a news release from the forest district.

Research being conducted by Audia and her scientific advisors is helping the Illinois Department of Natural Resources understand bobcat population dynamics and develop strategies for managing bobcats in Illinois, according to the news release.

Advance registration is required for this free program. Zoom links will be emailed the day prior to the program. To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@ kaneforest.com.

To view a full roster of Forest Preserve District of Kane County programs, visit www.kaneforest.com and find us on social media by searching @forestpreserve.