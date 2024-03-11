Baseball: 5 storylines across the Kane County teams

Baseball season is right around the corner. And with the new season, the Kane County teams are set to face the challenges that are thrown their way.

From big revamps to potential turnarounds, here are five storylines to look forward to in the 2024 season.

A new era at St. Charles East

The Saints’ dugout is set to look a little different compared to last season.

St. Charles East lost seven players between seasons, including the big bats of James Brennan, 2022 Kane County Chronicle Baseball Player of the Year Seth Winkler and 2023 Player of the Year Jake Zitella. but also long-time head coach Len Asquini, who retired after the team’s 2-0 loss to York in the 4A sectional semifinals.

Now, under first-year head coach Derek Sutor, the Saints will look to regain the DuKane Conference title for the third straight year with a younger team. Leading the charge on the mound will be reigning conference pitcher of the year Joe Arend, who shined on the mound last season with a 1.43 ERA and 64 strikeouts across 49 innings of work.

On the offensive side, the Saints will need to rely on veterans such as senior Jake Greenspan and underclassmen like sophomores James Feigleson and Nathan Moline.

Veteran-filled St. Charles North squad prepped for big run

St. Charles North hasn’t won a regional title since 2021, and fell just short of it last season after losing to Batavia 4-3 in the 4A regional final. This season, with 16 seniors littered throughout the North Stars’ roster, they’ll be hoping to bring that drought to an end.

The North Stars will return both players named to the 2023 Kane County Chronicle Baseball All-Area team, with pitcher Josh Caccia coming off a season in which he had a 1.40 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 55 innings and shortstop Jackson Spring (.350 batting average and 25 RBIs) coming back as a reliable bat at the top of the order. North will also look for more offensive production from senior catcher Mike Buono, outfielder Parker Reincke and first baseman Colin Ryder.

With a heavy amount of senior presence on the team, head coach Todd Genke is still looking for the younger players to step up. One of those players with that expectation is sophomore outfielder and pitcher Keaton Reincke. Keaton is expected to start in the outfield and be a top-three arm for the North Stars, according to Genke.

Burlington Central: Ready for takeoff

The Rockets reached their second 3A sectional finals in three years before falling to Sycamore 8-3. This season, Burlington Central will aim to make it to the super sectional for the first time in school history.

Headlining the Rockets is shortstop/center fielder Brady Gilroy, who had a .471 batting average last season to go with eight doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 16 stolen bases and 35 RBIs. He’ll be back alongside other key players such as Jack Johnson, AJ Payton and Chase Powrozek.

On the mound, Central will have more firepower with the return of Michael Person. Person returns after striking out 66 batters and recording a 2.86 ERA across 51 1/3 innings.

Experienced Geneva team hopes for turnaround season

After its second consecutive one-and-done postseason run with a 2-0 loss to Batavia in the 4A regional semifinal, Geneva is hoping to turn their fortune around in the 2024 season.

The Vikings only graduated three seniors from last season, with a majority of their key contributors staying on the team. They’ll be looking to two-time DuKane All-Conference shortstop Nate Stempowski to once again lead the offense. The senior hit .426 last season to go along with a .766 slugging percentage.

The key to Geneva’s success this season will depend on its play on the mound. The returns of top pitchers Bryce Breon (4.04 ERA, 39 strikeouts across 52 innings last season) and Seth Kisner (4.30 ERA, 35 strikeouts across 42 1/3 innings) will be key for the Vikings, who had team ERA of 5.94 just a season ago.

Violett to lead way for Kaneland

Following its first season of not making it past the 3A regional semifinal round since 2012, Kaneland is hoping to avoid a similar fate for the second consecutive season.

The Knights will have to do it with a squad that saw nine players off from the season before. One of the players who didn’t leave was senior outfielder Parker Violett, who hit .354 last season to go along with five homers and 40 RBIs. He’ll be expected to be the main catalyst on the offense once again, while also being a force on the mound alongside Jackson Kottmeyer.