Eat pancakes with the Easter Bunny at Lions Club fundraiser

Aurora Lions Michelle Needham, Doug Needham and Ken Leask dish pancakes at a past Easter-eve breakfast. This year's event is Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 27 E. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. (Al Benson)

Aurora Lions Club will host its annual Easter pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 16, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 E. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora.

In addition to pancakes, the event will include free vision screenings, balloon sculptures, face painting and plush bunny raffles. Used eyeglasses will be accepted for recycling. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, mini donuts, orange juice, milk and coffee. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12.

Proceeds will benefit Lions programs to aid vision- and hearing-impaired persons. Tickets are available from Aurora Lions at the door or by calling 630-921-1307.