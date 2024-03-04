Swedish meatball dinner to support children’s choir

The Swedish American Children's Choir is now in its 25th year. A National Meatball Day dinner – Swedish style – will be held March 9 to raise money for the choir's tour fund. ( Photo provided by the Swedish American Children's Choir)

BATAVIA – The public is invited to celebrate National Meatball Day – Swedish style – with a benefit dinner for the Swedish American Children’s Choir, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 9, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln St., Batavia, according to a news release.

A chef from Gothenburg, Sweden will prepare the meal with authentic recipes. In addition to Swedish meatballs and gravy, the dinner will feature mashed potatoes, vegetables, lingonberries, rye bread and desserts.

Vegetable balls in place of meatballs will also be available, according to the release.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for children 3-10 years old and children under 3 are free but will need a ticket. Dinner tickets are by reservation only and carry out orders are available.

Reservations are available by calling the choir office at 630-414-9700.

A magician and balloon artist will entertain. Swedish and American baked goods will also be offered for sale. All proceeds will benefit the choir performance tour fund, according to the release.

The choir, in its 25th year, is the largest of its kind in the Midwest and comprised of children from age 4 to 17, who come from the Fox River valley and surrounding suburbs, according to the release.

They perform Swedish songs and Scandinavian dances, and are yearly performers at Swedish Days in Geneva.