NIU STEM Café explores present and future of weather forecasting

At the next NIU STEM Café, learn about the history and recent progress of weather forecasting with NIU Associate Professor of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment Vittorio (Victor) Gensini, Ph.D.

The STEM Café will take place on Wednesday, March 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fireside Grille, 49 Sugar Lane, Sugar Grove.

More information available at go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

At this STEM Café, participants will learn about the history and recent progress of weather forecasting, including the impact of new technology. They will also hear about future potential advances in forecasting atmospheric conditions, according to a news release about the event.

Gensini earned his BA and MA at Northern Illinois University and his Ph.D. at the University of Georgia. His research covers extreme weather and climate, with specific interest in severe convective storms, synoptic/mesoscale meteorology, applied climatology, GIS techniques, geoscience data visualization, weather forecasting and climate change, according to the release.

Northern Illinois University STEM Cafés are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in our everyday lives. They are offered in partnership with the NIU Alumni Association and made possible with support from Bayer Fund.