Incumbent state Rep. Hansen, challenger Boxenbaum field questions at League forum

Incumbent State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, (right) and primary challenger Arad Boxenbaum (left) participate in a League of Women Voters forum on Thursday Feb. 24, 2024, held at Batavia’s City Hall. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

BATAVIA – Incumbent State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery and primary challenger Arad Boxenbaum both vowed their support for abortion rights, to protect the enviroment, support public schools and to have stronger gun laws Thursday night at a League of Women Voters forum held at the Batavia City Hall.

The candidates are on the March 19 primary ballot for District 83, which includes portions of St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, North Aurora, Aurora, Montgomery and Oswego in Kane and Kendall counties.

“If it’s her body, it’s her choice,” Hanson said. “I am the only candidate in this race endorsed by Personal PAC and Planned Parenthood. My voting record in one term has justified those endorsements.”

Hanson cited legislation aimed at protecting women’s health and data privacy, “making sure that government stays out of people’s bodies and protects those who do make those choices.”

“The No. 1 issue in this primary is the right to choose,” Boxenbaum said. “I am a pro-choice champion. ... I believe that this right should be enshrined into the state Constitution.”

Boxenbaum said he has close friends and relatives who have been in need of access to abortion.

“This is one of the No. 1 issues for my generation,” Boxenbaum said. “We have to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected. And that women’s bodily autonomy is protected under the law. ... There should not be any restrictions on abortion.”

Both also did not support using tax dollars to support private or religious schools, instead stating their support of public schools.

Community members listen to candidates in the March 19 primary at a League of Women Voters forum on Thursday Feb. 24, 2024, held at Batavia’s City Hall. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Environmental issues

Regarding the 2021 Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, both candidates said they would support additional legislation to expand or amend it.

“There some very robust and very interesting goals when it comes to dates that have been assigned to some of the things that we want to achieve,” Hanson said. “There are real challenges to reaching those goals on time.”

For example, the city of Chicago has one electric bus, while the General Assembly told Chicago all its buses have to be electric by 2030, Hanson said.

“We used to have four electric bus manufacturers, now we have two,” Hanson said. “Because we decided that we know what it costs to build a bus and here’s what we’re going to pay for a bus. And we put two of the four that make these in our nation out of business.”

Another challenge is a shortage of transformers and an antiquated electric grid system, Hanson said.

Boxenbaum said the climate is a personal passion of his and that he has not accepted any money from the fossil fuel industry.

“We have polluters in this district,” Boxenbaum said, and referred to a company in Aurora that he said is polluting the air, leaving constituents with lung issues “struggling to breathe in their own homes.”

“We need a representative who is going to crack down on pollution,” Boxenbaum said. “On top of that, I believe that we need to overhaul public transportation here in Kane County. We do not have adequate public transportation.”

Prepared for public service

As to what has prepared the candidates for public service, Hanson previously served on the Kane County Board and Boxenbaum used to work for U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, a ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Boxenbaum, who is vice president of the Geneva Public Library Board, said he also worked to handle constituent services at Quigley’s district office.

“One of the biggest things that their representative does is (provide) constituent services,” Boxenbaum said. “When you call your congressman, when you call your state representative, you’re not having a nice day. ... So having the compassion and the knowledge of understanding both ends of the phone ... You need someone who knows how to get the job done.”

Hanson was elected to District 6 on the Kane County Board in 2018 but lost a primary challenge to Ron Ford, D-Aurora, in 2020.

Hanson said he served on the board during the front-end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those were trying times,” Hanson said. “We were in a position where most of us did not know what was going to happen next. And so, to have that obligation to meet the immediate needs of our responders, and those in charge of our health department, there was real pressure there that I didn’t think I would be confronting as a county board rep.”

Other than the county board, Hanson cited his experience lobbying for public safety and infrastructure, and now having worked with the 10 municipalities in the 83rd District, plus all the townships, school, park and library districts.

Reducing gun violence

Regarding gun violence in Illinois, Hanson said he has participated in working groups in Springfield about crafting legislation to remove guns “from people who shouldn’t have them.”

“We need to look at every level of violence and safety,” Hanson said. “I am the only one in this race who has been endorsed by G-PAC and Giffords. I understand that my opponent is a very passionate advocate, and I respect that immensely.”

Hanson said passionate advocates are part of the working group in Springfield, relying on their expertise in crafting legislation “that can actually be implemented.”

These include better promotion of mental health services and red flag laws, Hanson said.

Red flag laws allow anyone to intervene by petitioning a court for a civil order to remove weapons from a person who shows signs of being a threat to themselves or others.

“I agree with that,” Hanson said. “We just went through the anniversary of the Pratt shooting. And that should (have) never happened. That person should never had a gun.”

A disgruntled employee of the Henry Pratt company warehouse in Aurora killed five employees in a mass shooting in 2019.

Boxenbaum said his initial background was in gun violence prevention, serving as a liaison to Students Demand Action for Moms Demand Action, and working for the past eight years for stronger gun laws.

Boxenbaum called for an assault weapons ban “even before I was old enough to vote.”

“We need to work to get guns out of the hands of domestic abusers,” Boxenbaum said. “We need to work on a bipartisan basis – survivors of gun violence and with gun owners – when it comes to safe gun storage. Because we need to ensure responsible gun ownership. I come from a family of gun owners. ... We do not have adequate laws that enforce responsible gun ownership.”

Boxenbaum cited Karina’s Bill, named after Karina Gonzalez, whose husband is accused of shooting and killing her and her 15-year-old, Daniela. Gonzalez had an order of protection against her husband when the shooting occurred.

Both candidates also supported LGBTQ+ legislation to preserve equal rights and safety.

“We are an inclusive state and we protect everyone. We protect those who are the most vulnerable to scrutiny or attack,” Hanson said. “I have been endorsed by Equality Illinois and Citizens Action Illinois.”

Boxenbaum said he has close family and friends who are transgender “and it’s a terrifying time for them right now.”

“Violence against the LGBTQ community has always been sky-high and it’s continuing to rise, even in a state like Illinois,” Boxenbaum said. “We need to work to ensure that the trans community is protected under the law. We need to fight back against far right inflamatory trans-phobic politicians who try to use these people as political pawns.”

The Leagues of Women Voters of Central Kane County and of Aurora hosted the forum.

The full candidate forum is available on BATV and also be posted to the Leagues’ websites and to the IL Vote Guide.