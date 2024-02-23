St. Charles Public Library to host fundraiser at Alter Brewing

The St. Charles Public Library Foundation is partnering with Alter Brewing Company to bring the community together for a fundraising event on Wednesday, March 20, to raise funding for the library.

The fundraiser will be held at Alter Brewing Company, located at 12 S. First St. in St. Charles, where guests can enjoy unique craft brews, food and other drinks from the full-service kitchen and bar while supporting the local library.

One dollar from every adult beverage sold at the event will go to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation. Contributions to the foundation support programs and projects, like the concert and speaker series, as well as renovations and additions to the Library building, parking lot and landscaping.

For more information about the St. Charles Public Library Foundation or the fundraising event visit the library website or contact Kate Buckson at 630-584-0076 or at kbuckson@scpld.org.