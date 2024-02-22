Batavia school district announces new principal of Louise White Elementary School

Batavia Public School District 101 has announced that Mike Wall will be the new principal of Louise White Elementary School. Wall is pictured here with his family. (Batavia Public School District 101)

Wall will begin his role on July 1, according to a news release from the district. His appointment comes following the retirement of Kevin Skomer, who has been with the district for 26 years.

According to the release, Wall has worked in education for 14 years as a classroom teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal and has spent the last five years as an elementary school principal in Mount Prospect.

“Mike is a great fit for Louise White School for various reasons. He is invested in the community, has a great reputation for being a genuine and authentic relationship builder and is passionate about students and supporting their learning. As I’ve said before, what is most important is that he will run through walls for students and be a great teammate,” Tom Kim, superintendent of Batavia Public School District 101, said in the release. “He is familiar with the traditions and successful practices at Louise White School and can’t wait to get started in his new role.”

“I’m eager to start my new role on July 1 and collaborate with Dr. Skomer and all members of the school community to learn about the incredible things happening at Louise White. My goal is to build upon our shared commitment to student success,” Wall said in the release.