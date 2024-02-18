Boys wrestling: St. Charles East’s Ben Davino completes four-peat

CHAMPAIGN – St. Charles East senior Ben Davino made history on Saturday when he became a four-time state champion.

The Ohio State recruit entered the Class 3A 132-pound championship match with a lot of name recognition – everyone at the State Farm Center was well aware of Davino’s impressive career.

And rightfully so.

Ranked No. 1 in the country in his weight class and hailed as “one of the best wrestlers to ever come out of Illinois” by St. Charles East coach Jason Potter, Davino had all eyes on his mat on Saturday night.

St. Charles East's Ben Davino works over Hononega’s Thomas Silva in the 132-pound Class 3A state championship match on Saturday, Feb. 17th, 2024 in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Davino’s road to his fourth state title wasn’t easy. He faced off against Hononegah two-time state champion Thomas Silva (28-4) in the first match of the finals on Saturday.

Davino made headlines throughout the season across the country with his drive to finish his career with a fourth state championship. Saturday was his crowning moment, the perfect capper to his illustrious career. Davino closed out his career in style with a tech fall (20-5) victory over Silva.

“Last year was kind of close in the finals, so I wanted a big win to end my career,” Davino said.

Davino (50-0) said he never let the pressure of his season-long pursuit for perfection faze him.

“It’s been fun,” Davino said. “There’s been no breaks, from going from one big tournament to another, just all these big tournaments. With everyone watching me, it just makes it that much more fun. It’s been a fun ride. This is my last time in high school. To end 50-0 in my individual season is great. I’ve had a lot of teammates supporting me and practice partners. I’ve had a phenomenal support group. That’s what it takes and that’s what I have. It’s been going really well for me. I’m happy to get there and do this.”

At 144 pounds, St. Charles East senior Jayden Colon (41-5) followed up Davino’s stellar showing on the mat by capturing the Saints’ second individual title in the opening 30 minutes of the finals. Colon won his third career state title by notching a 14-5 major-decision win over Fremd’s Evan Gosz, his first defeat of the season.

Colon, an Illinois recruit, said he was thrilled to end his career on his future mat with a memorable win.

“It’s crazy because I’m just getting over the fact that the match went like that, didn’t go as planned but I still got my hand raised,” Colon said. “I overcame a lot of adversity. It was kind of tough. It was awesome to come back and get those matches back that I had lost previous in the year and show how I can wrestle here. Every year there’s a new obstacle you have to get through. This year it was self-confidence and getting through the season mentally and prepare myself for the get ready to go on the big stage again.”

With Colon watching from the first walkway directly above his match, St. Charles East sophomore Dom Munaretto (47-3) was aiming to win his second straight state title in his career to put him on the same path as his Davino. But Marmion Academy’s Nicholas Garcia netted his first championship, defeating Munaretto 4-2 in the 3A 113-pound title match.

Seconds after his victory, Garcia (45-7) leaped into the arms of his two Marmion coaches following the conclusion of his spirited win.

“I’m feeling really excited,” Garcia said. “The key was to do the plan we set for the past month and it worked. It’s been 16 years waiting for this moment. I’ve been wrestling for like 13 years, so I’ve been waiting for this since I saw everyone else at my kids club winning.”

Marmion sophomore Zach Stewart opened up his program’s title run by winning the 2A 138-pound state championship, defeating Lockport’s Justin Wardlow 6-3 to accomplish his primary goal.

“Obviously, I had a tough opponent,” Stewart said of his 30th win. “He’s a very good wrestler. I went out there thinking I could win. I just had to go out there and do what I know what to do. I was hoping for a state title last year but battled through a few injuries. I came back with the right mindset and came back and got what I deserved.”

Marmion sophomore Joseph Favia lost to Loyola’s Kai Calcutt in the finals at 215 pounds, falling to 37-7 on the season.

Other area medalists included Batavia senior Ino Garcia, third at Class 3A 120 pounds; Batavia senior Aidan Huck, fourth at 144 pounds; St. Charles East senior Gavin Connolly, third at 150 pounds; St. Charles East junior Anthony Gutierrez, fourth at 165 pounds; St. Charles East senior Brody Murray, third at 175; and Kaneland senior Kamron Scholl, fifth in the Class 2A 120-pound division.