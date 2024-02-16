Elgin man convicted of sexual assault

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – An Elgin man, who was convicted of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, is facing a minimum sentence of 18 years in prison, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A jury also convicted Zanzibah T. Stewart, 45, of Elgin, of three counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint, all felonies, on Jan. 24, according to court records and the release.

The most serious charges against Stewart are the three for aggravated crimininal sexual assault, which are Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison and fines up to $25,000 for each count.

Stewart is in custody at the Kane County jail.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Amanda Busljeta and Matt Rodgers prosecuted the case and stated in court, that on Nov. 8, 2020, Stewart threatened the victim, a woman Stewart knew at the time, with a knife, then sexually assaulted her, the release stated.

Circuit Judge John Barsanti set Stewart’s next court appearance for March 6 for post-trial motions.

In addition to the prison term, Stewart must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Busljeta said stated in the release that Stewart “is finally being held accountable for his actions due to the victim’s bravery and perseverance.”

“I hope that she can now find closure and begin to heal,” Busljeta stated in the release. “My thanks to ASA Rodgers, former ASA Bill Engerman, the Elgin Police Department, and victim advocates Martha Martinez and Linda Hagemann.”