Smarty Pants Cafe to collaborate with area schools, merging art and science

Smarty Pants Cafe, a science-themed coffee shop in Batavia, has announced a collaboration with local schools that aims to infuse a touch of science into the cafe environment.

Students from area schools will come together to adorn the cafe’s ceiling tiles with a living periodic table of elements.

The cafe has already enlisted the participation of several local schools for the ceiling art project and is looking to enlist even more with each school adding its perspective to the table.

In a bid to blend education with creativity, students from various grades will undertake the task of visually representing each element from the periodic table.

The initiative will not only add an aesthetically pleasing touch to the cafe, but will also serve as an interactive educational space for customers of all ages.

Schools that are interested in participating in this program should contact Smarty Pants Cafe owner Michael Kandah at 630-326-9410 or stop in at its 817 N. Randall Road location.