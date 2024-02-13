Geneva hosts Wine, Cheese, Trees fundraiser set for Feb. 24

The Wine, Cheese and Trees fundraiser is set for Feb. 24 in Geneva. (Morguefile)

GENEVA – The 13th annual Wine, Cheese and Trees fundraiser will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva, officials announced in a news release.

The city of Geneva Natural Resources Commitee, Geneva Park District Foundation and the Geneva Library Foundation are hosting the event, with a goal of $50,000, to pay for planting parkway trees.

Tickets are $35 per person or four tickets for $120 at Geneva Wine Cellars and Tasting Room or the Uncommon Find, both located at 227 S. Third St.; or online at www.simpletix.com.

Six wines and three craft beers will be accompanied with cheese, appetizers and desserts from local merchants and bakers.

The evening also will feature live music, a silent and live auctions, raffles and a wine wall.

Live auction items include an instant wine cellar, two Wisconsin getaways, an E-bike, Chicago White Sox baseball tickets and a one-week stay at a Wyndham vacation resort, according to the release.

No city funds were used to buy alcohol for this event.

The Natural Resources Committee has funded the planting of more than 550 trees, including in the downtown, on parkways, at City Hall, in local parks, and at each of the schools in Geneva School District 304.

The Park District Foundation will use event proceeds to buy new trees throughout the district, continue supporting the district’s “Oaktober” planting program, upgrade the Peck Farm Park Butterfly house and install renewable energy strategies in various parks.

The Library Foundation will dedicate funds to support programming and to enhance the library grounds with plantings, art and other educational features, according to the release.

More information about the event is available by Natural Resources Committee Chairman Jay Womack at 630-299-9945 or email him at jay.womack@gza.com. More information about the committee is available at the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

For more information about the Geneva Park District Foundation and the Geneva Library Foundation, visit www.genevaparks.org and www.genevalibraryfoundation.org.