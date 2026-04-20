Grundy County’s official March 2026 primary election results

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.
Grundy County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.
The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.
* Won
(i) Incumbent
Statewide
Illinois Governor
Democrat
Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).
Republican
*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)
Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)
James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)
Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)
Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)
Attorney General
Democrat
Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).
Republican
*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)
Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)
Comptroller
Democrat
*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)
Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)
Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)
Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)
Republican
Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).
Secretary of State
Democrat
Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).
Republican
*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)
Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)
U.S. Senate
Democrat
*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)
Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)
Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)
Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)
Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)
Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)
Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)
Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)
Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)
Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)
Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)
Republican
*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)
Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)
Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)
R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)
Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)
Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)
Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)
U.S. House of Representatives
16th Congressional District
Democrat
Paul Nolley ran unopposed: 38,665 (100%)
Republican
Darin LaHood (i): 52,91
John Kitover (write-in): 110 (0.21%)
Illinois Senate
District 38
Incumbent Sue Rezin, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (12,113 votes), and Ernie R. Marcelain of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,574).
District 53
Incumbent Chris Balkema, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (17,694 votes). No Democrats filed.
Illinois House of Representatives
District 75
Incumbent Jed Davis, a Republican, ran unopposed (8,198 votes), and Caroline McCree of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,759).
District 79
Incumbent Jackie Haas, a Republican, ran unopposed (3,729 votes).
District 106
Jason R. Bunting ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (9,300 votes). No Democrats appeared on the ballot.
Grundy County
County Clerk
Incumbent Kay T. Olson ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,422 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
County Treasurer
Incumbent Todd Koehn ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,033 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.
County Sheriff
Incumbent Ken Briley ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,264 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.
Grundy County Board
District 1, Vote for 3
Republican
*Drew Muffler (i): 1,057 (31.79%)
Christina Marie Jenkins (i): 633 (19.04%)
*Douglas Ferro (i): 751 (22.59%)
*Keith Christensen: 884 (26.59%)
Democrat
Jason L. Easton ran unopposed: 833 votes (100%).
District 2, Vote for 3
Incumbents Jeffrey Wynn (562 votes) and Joshua S. Harris (591) as well as Laura M. Schiavone (530) ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.
District 3 – Unexpired 2-Year Term
Carly Koehn ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (975 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.
District 3, Vote for 3
Incumbents Georgette Vota (672 votes), Joseph Plese (770) and Douglas M. Boresi (754) ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.
Multi-County Offices
Regional Superintendent of Schools for Grundy and Kendall counties
Republican
*Meghan Martin (i): 7,465 (70.69%)
Kristen Koppers: 3,095 (29.31%)
Democrat
No candidates filed.
Judicial
3rd Appellate District
Democrat
John Pavich: 51,201 (30.28%)
*Margaret “Peggy” O’Connell: 117,901 (69.72%)
Republican
*Jason A. Helland: 51,265 (56.92%)
Mark Senak: 38,800 (43.08%)
13th Circuit — At-Large Vacancy
Melissa Olivero ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,234 votes) and Michelle A. Vescogni for the Republican.
Referendums
Grundy County Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Advisory Referendum
*Yes: 4,525 (77.35%)
No: 1,315 (22.65%)