Grundy County’s official March 2026 primary election results

FILE – "I Voted" stickers sit on a table during a previous election. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.

Grundy County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.

The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.

* Won

(i) Incumbent

Statewide

Democrat

Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).

Republican

*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)

Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)

James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)

Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)

Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).

Republican

*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)

Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)

Democrat

*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)

Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)

Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)

Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)

Republican

Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).

Democrat

Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).

Republican

*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)

Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)

Democrat

*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)

Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)

Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)

Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)

Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)

Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)

Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)

Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)

Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)

Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)

Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)

Republican

*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)

Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)

Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)

R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)

Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)

Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)

Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)

U.S. House of Representatives

Democrat

Paul Nolley ran unopposed: 38,665 (100%)

Republican

Darin LaHood (i): 52,91

John Kitover (write-in): 110 (0.21%)

Illinois Senate

District 38

Incumbent Sue Rezin, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (12,113 votes), and Ernie R. Marcelain of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,574).

District 53

Incumbent Chris Balkema, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (17,694 votes). No Democrats filed.

Illinois House of Representatives

District 75

Incumbent Jed Davis, a Republican, ran unopposed (8,198 votes), and Caroline McCree of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,759).

District 79

Incumbent Jackie Haas, a Republican, ran unopposed (3,729 votes).

District 106

Jason R. Bunting ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (9,300 votes). No Democrats appeared on the ballot.

Grundy County

County Clerk

Incumbent Kay T. Olson ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,422 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

County Treasurer

Incumbent Todd Koehn ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,033 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Sheriff

Incumbent Ken Briley ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,264 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

District 1, Vote for 3

Republican

*Drew Muffler (i): 1,057 (31.79%)

Christina Marie Jenkins (i): 633 (19.04%)

*Douglas Ferro (i): 751 (22.59%)

*Keith Christensen: 884 (26.59%)

Democrat

Jason L. Easton ran unopposed: 833 votes (100%).

District 2, Vote for 3

Incumbents Jeffrey Wynn (562 votes) and Joshua S. Harris (591) as well as Laura M. Schiavone (530) ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

District 3 – Unexpired 2-Year Term

Carly Koehn ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (975 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

District 3, Vote for 3

Incumbents Georgette Vota (672 votes), Joseph Plese (770) and Douglas M. Boresi (754) ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. No Democratic candidates filed.

Multi-County Offices

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Grundy and Kendall counties

Republican

*Meghan Martin (i): 7,465 (70.69%)

Kristen Koppers: 3,095 (29.31%)

Democrat

No candidates filed.

Judicial

3rd Appellate District

Democrat

John Pavich: 51,201 (30.28%)

*Margaret “Peggy” O’Connell: 117,901 (69.72%)

Republican

*Jason A. Helland: 51,265 (56.92%)

Mark Senak: 38,800 (43.08%)

13th Circuit — At-Large Vacancy

Melissa Olivero ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (2,234 votes) and Michelle A. Vescogni for the Republican.

Referendums

Grundy County Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Advisory Referendum

*Yes: 4,525 (77.35%)

No: 1,315 (22.65%)