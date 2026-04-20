Geneva seeks children’s art for community calendar

The city of Geneva invites children to create artwork for a community calendar focused on the benefits of trees, officials announced in a news release.

Geneva has more than 2,000 open locations for planting parkway trees, and the city is turning to students to help highlight their importance.

The art contest is open to Geneva students in first through eighth grade. Children may use crayons, colored pencils or markers to create tree-themed artwork on an 8.5-by-11-inch blank sheet of paper, according to the release. A horizontal orientation of the artwork is preferred.

Students are encouraged to explore why trees are important to the environment and their benefits. Artwork may depict how trees provide wildlife habitat, improve air quality, produce oxygen, offer shade and enhance beauty and tranquility.

The submission deadline is May 18.

Parents can enter one original piece of artwork per student in person at Geneva City Hall, 22 S. First St., or online through the city’s website. Visit the Parkway Tree Calendar Student Art Contest web page geneva.il.us submission forms and more information.

The city’s Student Government Committee will review the submissions and select entries from multiple grade levels and schools for inclusion in the calendar.

Winners will be recognized at a future City Council meeting and will receive a free copy of the calendar when it is published this summer, according to the release.

Geneva residents also interested in a new parkway tree can find available species and details about the cost-sharing program on the city’s website.