Geneva Women in Business set Feb. 20 for luncheon

GENEVA – Geneva Women in Business will host their first luncheon for this year from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St., Geneva, according to a news release.

The meeting will have a focus on networking with a trivia spin focusing on notable women in Geneva’s history.

Ella’s Italian Pub will provide the meal, and proceeds from a Chance for Charity raffle will benefit the Geneva History Museum, according to the release.

The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non members. Registration for the luncheon is online at members.genevachamber.com or by calling the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.

Geneva Women in Business will host luncheon events in April, July, September and December, as well as a Casino Night in November, according to the release.

Each event provides education and networking opportunities. The events also provide fundraising opportunities for local nonprofits through raffle prizes that Geneva Chamber members donate.

In 2023, Geneva Women in Business raised over $8,500 for local organizations including Hope for Haitians, Kane Repertory Theatre, Geneva Lions Club, Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation, Fox Valley Entrepreneurship Center, and Second Act Scene 2.

Geneva Women in Business has been a committee of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce since 1985.

Despite its name, all small business owners – men and women alike – are invited to participate in its events.

Members of the 2024 Geneva Women in Business board are Susi Brucato, Kelly Vass, Lynne Ball, Meggan Morell, Candice Ellensohn, Cortney Kinzler, Kim Edwards, Pam Rancour, and Chamber liaison, Robyn Chicone, according to the release.