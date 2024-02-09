Authorities charge Cook County man with gunrunning in Kane and DuPage Counties

A Cook County man who authorities say ran an illegal gunrunning operation in DuPage and Kane counties is now facing multiple firearm-related charges.

Ravon K. Cherry, 29, of Lansing, is charged with gunrunning, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful sale or delivery of firearms, all felonies, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted of the gunrunning charge.

Cherry was arrested Wednesday by Aurora police and is currently being held at the Kane County jail.

His arrest was part of an ongoing U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation.

Cherry is accused of selling five firearms and three machine gun conversion devices in Kane and DuPage counties between November 2023 and this month, authorities said.

Cherry’s next court date is slated for Feb. 21.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240209/news/authorities-charge-cook-county-man-with-gunrunning-throughout-suburbs/