St. Charles School District still mulling elementary enrollment zone changes

St. Charles School District 303 community members have made their voices heard during recent school board meetings, filling well over two hours of the last two meetings with public comments regarding proposed elementary school enrollment zone changes.

With major changes to the structure of district elementary schools coming this fall due to overcrowding, the school board is working to redraw the boundary lines of enrollment zones across all schools. For some students and families, this will be the second time they are displaced by enrollment zone change in the past six years.

The board moved forward with plans for high school and middle school boundaries at their Jan. 16 Learning and Teaching Committee meeting, where they heard from more than 20 community members and decided to continue discussing elementary school zones at a later meeting.

Board members continued discussions over elementary school enrollment zones at length during their Business Services Committee meeting Monday Jan. 29, but are still not ready to commit to a concept.

While middle and high school boundaries are set to be voted on at the Feb. 12 board meeting, elementary school boundaries will return to the Feb. 5 Business Services Committee meeting for further discussion, with the goal of reaching consensus to move one concept forward for possible vote on Feb. 12.

In July, the district hired demographer RSP and Associates to conduct a boundary analysis and develop a plan to address overcrowding. Since then, RSP has conducted analyses, held public presentations, collected community feedback and presented the district with several options for each level of education.

At the Jan. 29 meeting, RSP and Associates CEO Robert Schwarz gave another presentation of the boundary process and introduced a new option for elementary school enrollment zones. The school board now has four different elementary school zone concepts to choose from; 1, 2, 2A and 3.

Under each scenario, the district’s Dual Language Program will be moved entirely to Richmond Intermediate School and all dual language students will be removed from their schools and relocated to Richmond.

More than 30 people, mostly parents of elementary students, spoke for nearly an hour and a half of public comment during the Jan. 29 meeting. Some members of the public were in favor of concept 2, some favored concept 3, and some urged the board not to choose any of the concepts proposed and explore more alternatives and options.

Sticking points for residents included walkability and safety, continuity in education for students and equitable opportunities for students across all elementary schools.

Many concerns from the public surrounded Richmond Intermediate School, including the the relocation of the dual language program, the possible use of mobile classrooms, the current poor academic performance and reading levels, and the drastic concentration of free-and-reduced-lunch students it will see, which some alleged will only worsen the academic performance issue.

Board members discussed elementary school enrollment zone boundaries for over two hours during the meeting, not including public comment or the presentation from RSP, which were over two hours combined as well.

Board members seem to be nearing consensus for Concept 2, which multiple board members said they would support on the condition that some modifications and exceptions based on their discussion and community feedback.

The discussion will continue at the Feb. 5 meeting, where the board expects RSP to bring back a revised version of concept 2 with considerations for walkability and other anomalies pointed out by residents.

If a consensus is reached, the concept would go to the Feb. 12 meeting for possible final approval. Upon board approval, the changes would take effect in the 2024-25 school year.