Chicken Salad Chick celebrates a year of operation with ribbon-cutting

Chicken Salad Chick celebrated its one-year anniversary at 220 N. Randall Road in Batavia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Owners Garrett and Kimberly Seaman were joined by Batavia Chamber of Commerce members Margaret Perrault, Patti Anselme and Shirley Mott, as well as friends, family and other Batavia chamber members and ambassadors, according to a news release from the Chamber.

Chicken Salad Chick is the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept and serves a variety of Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch, according to the release. The Batavia location offers at least a dozen chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, soups, signature sandwiches and desserts. Catering options are also available. Because of the success of Chicken Salad Chick in Batavia during the first year, the Seamans are looking to open a second location in 2024.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about Chicken Salad Chick can be found at chickensaladchick.com/batavia-il or on Facebook.