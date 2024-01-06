Kane judge to decide future of lawsuit over shooting death of Wayne dog, Ludwig

Joe Petit with his surviving dog, Philo, at his Wayne home. Philo's brother and littermate, Ludwig was killed by a bullet, allegedly shot by Petit’s neighbor, Hal Phipps, husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

WAYNE – A lawsuit filed by Joe Petit, the owner of Ludwig, the dog that was shot and killed by his neighbor in 2021, is continued to a hearing Tuesday on whether his attorney can file a second amended complaint.

Petit is suing Hal Phipps, husband of Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps, for more than $450,000 in damages, plus attorney’s fees, in the death of Ludwig, a Dogo Argentino.

Petit and Phipps are neighbors on Pearson Drive in Wayne, where both their backyards face the Fox River.

The 10-page lawsuit, filed July 14, alleges that Phipps hunted his dog with an all-terrain vehicle shooting the Dogo Argentino through the animal’s side on Aug. 10, 2021.

Phipps’ attorney, Thomas Scherschel, filed court papers in September asking a judge to dismiss all five counts in Petit’s lawsuit, alleging that they were not written properly.

Petit’s attorney, Scott Sheen, filed an amended complaint in October, followed by Phipps’ attorney asking that two of the five counts be dismissed, according to court records.

Kane County Judge Elizabeth Flood is expected to decide whether Sheen will be allowed to file a second amended complaint, records show.

Scherschel said he would not comment on the case; Sheen did not return a message seeking comment.

Ludwig was one of two Dogo Argentinos owned by Petit – the other is Philotimo, from the same litter. The breed is large weighing 80-100 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.

Phipps had accused both dogs of attacking and biting him, according to a June 29, 2021, police report.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office handled the Ludwig shooting because the spouse of a village official was involved.

In this Shaw Local file photo, Stephanie Porteous of Campton Hills holds up a sign during the Justice for Ludwig protest outside the Little Home Church by the Wayside in Wayne on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Ultimately, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser determined that Phipps was in his rights to defend himself in shooting the dog and did not file criminal charges.

Though last year Mosser sent a news release stating she would take a new presentation of the case to a new grand jury, she later decided against it.

Petit’s lawsuit disputed that Phipps was under attack by his dogs, asserting that both dogs were playing in the Fox River and that Phipps rode an all terrain vehicle to the water’s edge and shot the dog “execution style” in a double lung shot through the dog’s side.

Ludwig became famous in death, spawning a “Justice for Ludwig” movement where supporters posted signs on their lawns not only in Wayne, but in St. Charles, Elgin, South Elgin, DeKalb, Algonquin and Streamwood.

People not only put the signs on their lawns, they took photos of the signs with their own pets to post on social media.

Later that year, Petit received the gift of a Dogo Argentino puppy from a breeder in New York, who had read about the shooting.

The female dog, whom Petit named Justice, was born Aug. 9, 2021, the day before Ludwig was killed.