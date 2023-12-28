Kane County guides local leaders on asylum seekers

GENEVA – In response to the unexpected arrival of out-of-state buses carrying asylum seekers, Kane County is offering guidance to its cities and villages, officials announced in a news release.

The county was responding to news that a busload of 38 migrants sent to Illinois from Texas showed up the afternoon of Dec. 21 at the Elburn Metra train station.

Asylum-seekers on privately chartered buses from Texas have also been dropped off in other towns, including Aurora.

“The primary objective is to aid communities in managing the situation effectively to ensure a safe onward journey for asylum seekers who unexpectedly find themselves in our county,” Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog said in the release.

The Kane County Office of Emergency Management, Kane County Health Department, and Kane County Sheriff’s office are working with municipalities and local law enforcement to help facilitate the travel of out-of-state asylum seekers to Chicago.

The only sanctioned landing zone in Illinois for arriving individuals seeking asylum is in Chicago, where officials are offering migrants temporary shelter and other essential support, according to the release.

“We have been actively sharing information with public safety agencies, the state, and the city of Chicago about the unscheduled arrival of buses of asylum seekers in our communities to make sure individuals seeking assistance reach the designated landing zone,” Emergency Management Director Scott Buziecki said in the release.

Recently, Kane County hosted a countywide meeting of the Metro West Council of Government to provide information, resources and address questions, according to the release.