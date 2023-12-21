Campton Hills man charged with possessing, disseminating child porn

Christopher L. Hinman was charged with four counts of disseminating child pornography, 16 counts of possessing moving depictions. (Photo provided by the Kane County State’s Attorney)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Campton Hills man was charged with disseminating and possessing sexually explicit visual content depicting someone under age 18, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney and Kane County Sheriff.

Christopher L. Hinman, 44, of the 39W800 block of Deer Run Drive, Campton Hills, was charged Wednesday with four counts of disseminating child pornography, all Class X felonies, and 16 counts of possessing moving depictions, all Class 2 felonies, the release stated.

The Class X felony is the most serious charge, with a punishment of six to 30 year in prison on each count, if convicted, and fines up to $25,000.

The Class 2 felony charge is punishable by four to seven years in prison or up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleged that prior to Dec. 2, Hinman disseminated and possessed multiple child pornography videos and images, the release stated.

Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, a collaboration of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office, conducted the investigation.

The unit comprises dedicated investigators from both offices, along with assistant state’s attorneys with specialized knowledge in the investigation and prosecution of child pornography cases, the release stated.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force assisted.

Judge Mark Pheanis granted the state’s request that Hinman be detained in the Kane County jail while his criminal case is pending.

Hinman’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 319 at the Kane County Judicial Center.