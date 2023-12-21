Beyond the Bookshelves: The library offers an accessible space for all

The Geneva Public Library strives to create a welcoming and inviting space that caters to individuals of all abilities. Our commitment extends to providing a diverse range of resources tailored for both adults and children with disabilities, available within the library or for use in the comfort of your home, such as:

• A mobility scooter

• Neck loops for hearing assistance

• Sensory kits that include weighted lap pads, sound reducing earmuffs and sunglasses for light sensitivity

• C-Pen text to speech reader

• iZoom screen magnifier/reader

• Adaptive books

• Discovery skill sets

• Sensory storytime programs

Discover these resources and more on our website at gpld.org/accessibility, call 630-232-0780 or visit the library and talk to a staff member.

Library closings

The library will be closed on the following days: Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25; New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31; and New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. We are so grateful to the community for your support and we wish you happy and safe holidays!

The librarian recommends

Library Associate Sandy Lang said “The Secret Garden on 81st Street” by Ivy Noelle Weir is a charming retelling of the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. In this graphic novel version, Mary Lennox lives in Silicon Valley with her parents. After her parents are killed in a car accident, Mary goes to live with an uncle in New York City. Over time, Mary learns about friendship, family and healing. The novel has beautiful illustrations that both adults and kids will enjoy, she said.

• Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.